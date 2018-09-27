Minister when are we going to have the REAL conversation? When are you going to be honest with the nation & tell us WHY you were adamant that your brainless Visa regulations for traveling with minors were personal? That we all had to tow the line because you had a domestic issue?
— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018
Dear @RediTlhabi, did you know that the requirement for parents to consent to their children’s departure from SA is a provision of s18(3) of the Children’s Act of 2005? And did you know that the regulations giving effect to this requirement were adopted while I was still at DPE?
— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 26, 2018
For the record, @RediTlhabi, I’m not bothered by your using my name to ingratiate yourself to the band of uninformed incorrigible racists you’ve made a career out of sucking up to. Victimise my daughter again, though, and you’ll discover that I’m capable of sinking to your level.
— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 26, 2018
Dear "media".so sorry I cannot take your MANY calls. My lover and I are watching @Trevornoah . As working parents, this is our time😊😊😊. I have not received summons....yet. So until then, there's nothing that warrants a comment.
— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 27, 2018