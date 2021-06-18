Gigaba: Norma would ’do anything’ to get money

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has continued to bash his estranged wife Norma Mngoma’s character at the state capture commission, claiming she loved money and would “do anything” to get money. He said she even demanded to know what he planned to do with his ministerial pension payout.

Gigaba claimed Mngoma was “angry” because he had told her that he invested the money for his future and used some for legal fees. “She demanded that money be made available for spending,” he said. Gigaba also accused Mngoma of testifying at the commission out of “malice and bitterness” because she could not get a hefty divorce settlement.

However, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Gigaba how would he respond to someone saying that Mngoma had her own wealth and did not necessarily need his money. “Look at her character. She loves money. She will take it from anyone. “She herself said she wouldn’t be able to do anything with R3 000,” Gigaba said.

He said that Mngoma presented herself as a wealthy woman when they first met. He maintained that her lavish lifestyle was funded by her former fiancé who died. Earlier, Gigaba claimed that he approached the police after he received a text message with information that Mngoma was planning to have him killed. He told the commission that when Mngoma was arrested in July last year, for damaging his friend’s Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, he paid her R5 000 bail.

Gigaba also disputed Mngoma’s allegations that he had abused his powers as a former minister to have her arrested and her electronic devices confiscated and tampered with. Gigaba said as a former minister, he did not have any powers. “I do not have any powers. I am a former minister. I am now a normal person of society and don’t have any power. I was the one being abused in this case,” Gigaba said.