Kimberley - A senior ANC member in KwaZulu-Natal has cautioned the party not to accord VVIP status to people who don't even vote for the party, while ignoring their own stalwarts at their birthday bash in Kimberley on Saturday.
Bishop Vusi Dube, who is an ANC member of the KZN legislature (MPL) and the founder of the prominent eThekwini Community Church in Durban, took to Facebook on Friday to raise his ire and disdain against the growing practice.
Dube's stance is not new as he has in the past spoken against having V/VVIP tags during ANC events, saying it divides the party along social class lines.
"(I) hope VVIP accreditations won't be given to girlfriends who are there for selfies. Who don't even know what door to door is. Our ANC is our legacy of hope," Dube wrote on Facebook.