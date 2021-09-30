Give ANC a second chance, Mabuza tells Skierlik community in Tshwane on campaign trail

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza's campaign trail in Skierlik, Tshwane, was received with mixed emotions on Thursday as residents took to the streets to voice their unhappiness against the inclusion of some candidates on the ANC's list. Mabuza, who along with his entourage walked the streets of ward 100, was informed by some ANC members that their preferred candidate, councillor Sipho Motswene, was removed from the candidates’ list.

According to the residents, Motswene took good care of them during the lockdown and provided food parcels and other services to them. They threatened not to vote in the elections on November 1 should Motswene not be placed back in his position. Mabuza told residents he would have a meeting with Motswene and would return to the community on Sunday.

However, the residents would have none of it, demanding that Motswene join him and other ANC leaders on the podium. Despite their preferred candidate being invited to the stage, residents shouted they would still not vote in the upcoming elections. “I am going to have a meeting with Motswene and the leadership so they can tell me what happened. I will ensure he and I speak in one voice at the end of the day. I will return on Sunday to give you feedback about all your grievances,” said Mabuza.

He urged residents to be disciplined at all times. Some of the grievances residents highlighted during Mabuza's campaign trail was the lack of services such as water, electricity and sewerage facilities. ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says the mistake that happened in 2016 of loosing Tshwane as ANC must never happen again. He was addressing Tshwane residents. VIDEO: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics

They also lamented the lack of close-by police stations in the area and complained about dilapidated roads. On creating employment and a thriving economy, Mabuza encouraged community members to form co-operatives and small enterprises so that the Minister of Small Business and Development can assist them with their businesses. "We must come up with a plan for young people to obtain jobs and also promote job creation."

Mabuza said despite the DA having emerged victorious in the 2016 local government elections, "residents had to give the ANC a second chance so that we can remove Tshwane from the DA." “Let's go and take back Tshwane from the DA so that we can talk about how we can fix our roads as well as how we fix water." On lack of police visibility, he promised he would speak to Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit the community.