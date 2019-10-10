Durban - Fresh from facing a politically damaging raid on her properties, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede took to social media to indirectly indicate that she is forging forward with her campaign to reclaim her power in the region.
In a brief message posted on her Facebook page, Gumede quoted former iconic president Nelson Mandela when he said: “After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb” and then put her own brief message across.
She told her followers there is no turning back.
“Giving up is not an option - forward to #Unity of the ANC In eThekwini. Hlangan’ ANC,” Gumede wrote.
Gumede is set to become the next regional chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region, one of the biggest and most influential in the ANC nationwide.