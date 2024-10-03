‘Glaring inconsistencies deepen conflict of interest’: DA calls for Justice Simelane to step aside amid loan scandal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has renewed its call for Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane to resign following disturbing revelations about her alleged involvement in a questionable loan transaction from her time as mayor of Polokwane. IOL reported that when Simelane was mayor, she took a loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions through VBS to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton.

The DA's demand comes after new inconsistencies were disclosed in a purported loan agreement with Ralliom Razwinane, who faces corruption charges linked to the looting of VBS. Discrepancies in the loan agreement, such as conflicting payment dates and indications that the document may have been backdated, raise significant concerns about the minister’s integrity and transparency in her dealings, the DA said. DA spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach emphasised, “The glaring inconsistencies in this loan agreement only deepen the conflict of interest facing Minister Simelane.

‘’This situation undermines any claim she has to transparency.” The DA believes it is essential for Simelane to step aside voluntarily in light of these serious allegations. Breytenbach stated, “Continuing in her role without addressing these concerns casts a shadow over her capacity to uphold the justice system she is meant to serve.”

The party is also urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to take swift action. “While we respect the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) mandate to investigate, the president has a duty to act in the face of what is clearly a glaring conflict of interest,” Breytenbach said. Furthermore, Breytenbach said that to protect the integrity of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, the DA insists that Simelane must either be suspended or removed from her position.

“The South African public deserves leadership that is beyond reproach, especially in matters as critical as justice and constitutional development,” Breytenbach said. Breytenbach added that the DA has committed to closely monitoring the situation and advocating for accountability at all levels of government, reinforcing the necessity for integrity within the justice system. “The DA will continue to monitor the situation closely and demand accountability at every level of government.”