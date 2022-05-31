Glen Mashinini could stay on for another term as IEC chair after majority of MPs back him

Cape Town - IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini could be retained in his position after the majority of MPs in the home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday voted for him. This follows the process that was started by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the nomination and appointment of a candidate to serve as a commissioner in the IEC.

This was after Mashinini’s term of office came to an end. Justice Zondo had led a panel of Chapter Nine institutions that interviewed candidates for the position. The panel, chaired by Zondo, comprises the head of the South African Human Rights Commission, the Public Protector and the chairperson of the Gender Commission.

After Zondo had submitted his report to Parliament for the committee to select one of the eight recommended candidates, MPs met in May to finalise the names. Members of the committee were divided as Angel Khanyile of the DA, on Tuesday, nominated advocate Geraldine Chaplog-Louw while the ANC nominated Mashinini. The EFF abstained from the process.

After the voting, Mashinini won the race. The committee will now send the report to the National Assembly for consideration. If the House sitting approves the name of Mashinini, it will go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his final approval. Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosa Chabane, said Justice Zondo and his panel had conducted a fair process when they interviewed the candidates.

Initially, there were 48 candidates who applied, but the panel shortlisted 12. Three candidates later withdrew, and this left the panel with nine candidates they interviewed. Justice Zondo had then sent a list of eight candidates for consideration by the committee. Chabane said the process was now in the hands of the committee to come up with a suitable candidate.

“We are taking all as credible candidates that have different skills in terms of election work and governance. This committee highly regards these eight members of society,” said Chabane. After members of the committee put the matter to a vote, the majority backed Mashinini. [email protected]