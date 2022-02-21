Glitzy affair as Makhura delivers his State of the Province address

GAUTENG: Glitz and glamour were far and few at the opening of the Gauteng Legislature at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre this morning. Pre-pandemic, the events, such as the State of the Nation address and numerous other annual events that take place at the beginning of each year, used to be a playground for fashion designers to showcase their talents and for MPs and Members of the provincial legislature to shine and dazzle.

However, Covid-19 has impacted many lives, including personal and government finances. The annual events have been toned down immensely. The programme for the opening of the Gauteng Legislature was also diluted, considering the pandemic and fewer people were allowed in the Multipurpose Centre to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The South African Police Services’ marching band conducted their usual guard of honour and accompanied Premier David Makhura and Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Ntombi Mekgwe who will preside over the Official Opening of the Legislature.

Premier Makhura will deliver his State of the Province address under the theme “Following up on our commitment to the people of Gauteng”. The 2022 premier’s address marks the mid-year review of the sixth administration and is expected to highlight the achievements over the past years and present a programme of action for the remainder of the current administration. Makhura is also expected to outline plans to deal with his administration which is plagued by corruption allegations, the aftermath of the July riots and the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimang accused Makhura of being unfit to govern. Msimang delivered the opposition’s alternate State of the Province address last week. He said Makhura had failed to deliver on his promises and accused him of making empty promises during his two terms as Gauteng premier. [email protected]