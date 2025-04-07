GNU crisis | Mashatile condemns DA ministers for working after budget rejection

According to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Cabinet members who reported for duty on Monday were not helping themselves as the Government of National Unity (GNU) negotiations once again took centre stage to determine their future. “I can see some of them are working today, they are working as ministers, they are going around. I would be ashamed to do that because where does the budget come from?

“You run to work as a minister, you did not vote for the budget, but you think it’s okay … I am not sure what they are thinking,” he said. Mashatile made these remarks during an engaging discussion with thought leaders and industry professionals at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's business breakfast in Illovo on Monday morning. This comes as the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) convenes to deliberate on the future of the GNU, including the potential reconfiguration of the GNU.

The DA’s role in the GNU remains uncertain following their opposition to last week's budget vote, leaving their continued participation in the coalition in question. “The top seven is meeting at 10am to decide, it is not for me to decide,” he added. This comes after the DA refused to vote for the 2025 national budget that included the Value Added Tax increase.

They argued that the budget would cripple poor citizens even more. Parties like the EFF, MK Party, and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) also voted against the budget. ActionSA, IFP, UDM, BOSA, Al Jamah-ah, PAC, UAT, and GOOD Party and PA voted in favour. Parliament narrowly passed the budget, with 192 MPs voting in favour of the budget, while 182 voted against it over the VAT increases.