GNU LIVE BLOG: Winde re-elected in as Western Cape Premier

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George will brief media on the readiness for the first sitting of Parliament on Friday for the National Assembly and Saturday, for the National Council of Provinces at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The briefing is expected to start at 1pm.

- Report by Robin-Lee Francke The Democratic Alliance’s Alan Winde was re-elected as Western Cape Premier on Thursday. “It is a profound honour and privilege that I have been given,” he said of his five-year term.

“In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know that many of those still remain.” Winde said as he criss-crossed the province, he saw what challenges residents were faced with, adding that it was the “responsibility that we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them”. Today, I was re-elected to lead the Western Cape Government (WCG) for another 5-year term at the first sitting of the 7th administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.



— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) June 13, 2024 Winde was re-elected at the first sitting of the seventh administration of the Western Cape provincial legislature. The DA’s Daylin Mitchell was elected as Speaker. GOOD general secretary Brett Herron was also sworn in as member of Western Cape legislature.

Herron said it was an honour to be re-elected and that the GOOD party was looking forward to serving as constructive opposition in the Western Cape. “With that privilege comes a great responsibility to work towards a society and a province that radically reduces inequality and suffering,” Herron said. “This work will no doubt include fighting tirelessly for the provincial government to recognise that the lived reality of the majority of the people of this province is not of a ‘well-run’ government,” he said.

“Poverty, unemployment, and inhuman living conditions know nothing about the ‘best run province’. When called to fight, we will do so in a constructive manner as called upon by those who put their vote behind GOOD.” Meanwhile, Winde said that with the help of his team and the Western Cape residents they could “fulfil the pledges we have made to keep growing our economy, enabling more jobs, making our province energy secure and a dignified place where all residents have the opportunities and support that they need to thrive”. “I owe it to you our residents to work even harder as I lead this government once more.”

