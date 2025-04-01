GNU stability at risk | ANC and DA in deadlock over Budget and VAT increase

With tensions between the ANC and DA over the National Budget remaining unresolved, DA spokesperson Mark Burke warns that without agreement within the GNU, further negotiations with other parties are pointless. Burke argued that those discussions would not secure any necessary votes to pass the budget, making them ineffective.

During an interview with local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Burke articulated that the potential for meaningful negotiations hinges on the ability of the ANC and the DA to reach consensus. "Unless the ANC and the DA can agree within the GNU, there's no point in either of them negotiating with other GNU members," he stated. Burke's comments come in the wake of DA leader John Steenhuisen's announcement on social media on Tuesday morning, that the ANC has resisted finalising an agreement on growth and spending reforms, raising concerns about the stability of the GNU.

The past week has seen a flurry of discussions as the ANC and DA attempt to navigate the contentious proposal of a 0.5% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT). The DA has been vocal in its opposition to the proposed hike, citing the economic strain it would place on struggling South Africans. Compounding the situation, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that the DA previously indicated a willingness to support the budget, despite its VAT stance - provided that the ANC scrapped the controversial Expropriation Act.

Despite the challenging negotiations, Burke expressed optimism about the ongoing dialogues.

"I'm encouraged, because I'm deep down an optimist that you know South Africans know how to work together," he said. However, when asked about the specifics of potential concessions from both parties, he refrained from commenting, illustrating the delicate nature of the ongoing negotiations.

Burke stressed the importance of a collaborative approach that reflects the DA's commitment to efficient government spending. He highlighted that any financial plan should prioritise investments in infrastructure, enhance job creation in the short-term while contributing to economic growth in the long-term. "One of the key points we've emphasised is that Cape Town and Richards Bay are poorly managed ports under the massive entity that is Transnet. We believe these ports should be devolved and possibly privatised,” Burke said.

With the deadline for budget approval looming, the ANC will need 42 votes to pass the budget on Wednesday. [email protected] IOL Politics