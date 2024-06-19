GNU will be a success, ANC is no longer in charge anymore - Party leaders at Ramaphosa’s Inauguration

Political party leaders are looking forward to the president’s cabinet announcement, but are certain and confident that the government of national unity (GNU) will be a success because the ANC is no longer in power to decide on all of them. Many said that the government would be more transparent as opposed to when the ANC was ruling.

This is as the 2024 presidential inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently under way at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre in the Union Buildings in Pretoria. This happens under the seventh administration. Speaking to the media, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald said the inauguration was historic and that since 1994, they will not have had a government that has an outright majority in Parliament.

“We will ensure that accountability because you won’t have a governing party with a majority that can misuse it to protect the party or the leader,” he said. Groenewald added that they would now have to account to the National Assembly and “that’s what we need in a constitutional democracy”. He said now it’s all eyes on Ramaphosa’s Cabinet after the inauguration ceremony.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also expressed confidence in the GNU, stating that they would seek portfolios that affected the country and resolve them. This included the electricity and crime ministry to ensure that the country was safe from the elements of corruption and violence. And also that people got services to elevate their lives.