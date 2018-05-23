Parliament - Advocate Godfrey Lebeya has been appointed as the new head of the Directorate for Priority Investigation (DPCI), more commonly known as the Hawks.

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said during Thursday's post-cabinet media briefing that Lebeya, was approved as the new boss of the Hawks, which has been without a permanent head for more than a year.

Lebeya is a former deputy national commissioner and head of detective services who was caught up in a legal wrangle over his job.

City Press also reported that Lebeya was a witness at an inquest into whether disgraced former top cop Lieutenant-General Richard Mdluli was responsible for the death of Oupa Ramogibe.

Yolisa Matakata has been acting as Hawks boss since April last year after a high court ruled that former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza's appointment was unlawful.

Ntlemeza was forced to vacate his office after the High Court, in Pretoria, turned down an application by Ntlemeza to turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein (SCA) in a bid to cling to his position as the Priority Crimes Investigation head.

Additional reporting by ANA