Godongwana denies they were trying to hide corruption at Eskom

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied they were trying to hide anything from Eskom by initially exempting the power utility from making disclosures about material irregularities.

Godongwana said it was never their intention to hide any corruption or malfeasance at Eskom. He called on law enforcement agencies to move with speed and arrest those involved in corruption at the power utility. He also urged the official opposition not to go to court to challenge the exemption after they withdrew it.

He said they would issue the gazette on Thursday, withdrawing the exemption for Eskom not to report irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. But political parties said the government was trying to hide corruption that was taking place at Eskom. The EFF, DA, IFP and NFP members said it was unprecedented that when there was such a cloud over Eskom after damning allegations of corruption by former CEO Andre de Ruyter, then the government tried to shield the power utility from accounting to Parliament.

De Ruyter has agreed to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to give more information on corruption allegations. De Ruyter, who left Eskom in March, had fingered high-ranking ANC politicians in the alleged corruption. Godongwana said it was never their intention to hide the finances of Eskom.

“Part of the problem is the toxic environment at Eskom, which, at times, may cloud substantive issues. Honourable (Natasha) Ntlangwini (of the EFF) says we are hiding certain politicians. Interestingly enough, one of my colleagues said are you hiding De Ruyter? Minister (of Police) Cele said: ‘Are you exempting my criminals from prosecution, from me arresting them.?’ I am citing this example to say Eskom has sparked a lot of interest. The substantive issues we are dealing with are clouded by these issues,” said Godongwana. He said the issues of Eskom and Transnet are different because the government's exposure to Eskom is much higher. There is a risk to the economy from Eskom.