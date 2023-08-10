Godongwana says new Director-General will be central in shaping fiscal policy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the new Director-General, Duncan Pieterse, will provide strategic direction in the National Treasury. Treasury had been without a permanent Director-General for more than a year.

Former director-general Dondo Mogajane left in June last year when his contract came to an end. He had been with the Treasury for 23 years. Pieterse’s appointment was announced by Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday. Godongwana said the appointment of Pieterse is the start of a new chapter in the department.

He has been appointed for a period of five years. He will start his new job in September. "The Director-General provides strategic leadership to the department, guides its organisational structure, and manages a team of experts who handle various aspects of financial management, economic analysis, and policy formulation. He or she is central to shaping the fiscal policies, economic direction, and financial stability of the country," said Godongwana. "I believe Duncan has more than enough experience, expertise, and chutzpah to make a success of this new challenge," said Godongwana. Ismail Momoniat has been acting in the position for the last 14 months since Mogajane left.

Godongwana said Momoniat had managed to steer the ship in the last few months and was now handing over the baton to a new generation of leaders. Pieterse has been with the National Treasury for the last decade and has served in different positions during this time. [email protected]