Gone too soon, says KZN legislature on death of Ricardo Mthembu

DURBAN - The speaker of KwaZulu-Natal's legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, said on Wednesday that the death of Ricardo Mthembu had left legislators deeply saddened, as great things were expected of the MPL and former mayor. Mthembu died on Wednesday morning in hospital, allegedly due to Covid-19 complications. He served as the mayor of KwaDukuza for eight years, before being deployed to the ANC KZN spokesperson position following the party's 2018 provincial conference. He was also a member of the ANC provincial executive committee, and served as chairman of the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (COGTA) portfolio committee in legislature. The ANC is yet to issue a statement on Mthembu's death.

Mthembu joined provincial legislature following the 2019 national and provincial elections. The news of his death had been received with "great sadness", said Boyce.

"We were still expecting a lot from him, having served in the local government for eight years," she said via a statement.

“I would like to express our great sadness on behalf of the Legislature. Our sincere and deepest condolences go out to his family, his party the African National Congress, the KZN Legislature family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal."

Boyce said Mthembu understood the importance of the oversight responsibility undertaken by the COGTA portfolio committee, and carried out the responsibilities "with dignity".

"He also contributed greatly not only to ensuring that the department fulfils its mandate, but to the efforts to ensure improved delivery of services to communities. His contribution will be dearly missed by all of us. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango, had earlier on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family of Mthembu, and the ANC.

“Today is a sad day in our province, Covid-19 is the enemy. On behalf of the DA in KwZulu-Natal, I would like to pass our condolences to the family of honourable Ricardo Mthembu.”

KwaZulu-Natal's Covid-19 infections have been increasing rapidly as the province and the country near the peak of the pandemic.

During a press briefing on Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala announced that KZN had registered 13, 984 coronavirus infections, 4,197 recoveries, and 182 deaths since the outbreak was first recorded in the province.

Just a week earlier, the numbers stood at 7,786 infections; 3,417 recoveries, and 112 deaths.

Zikalala called the increase "astronomical".