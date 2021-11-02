GOOD Party sees growth in Western Cape, says Brett Herron

THE Good party’s first local government election has seen the party receiving 4.59% of votes in the Western Cape so far. This is according to the latest voter numbers which were updated at 3.25pm on Tuesday.

In the 2019 national and provincial government elections and three months after its establishment, the party was able to secure 70 000 votes. Two party members were sworn in as MPs and a third as an MPL. The party had its eyes set on 45 municipalities, six of the metropolitan municipalities and about 1 000 wards. As the numbers continue to trickle in, Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron said the elections were an opportunity for the party to build its numbers.

In Saldanha Bay, the party, led by Patricia de Lille, was able to secure 13.81% of votes, while in Beaufort West the figure stood at 11.49%. “What is clear is that Good is growing and it is exciting. This is all about creating an alternative to the older parties. The growth helps us keep growing and shows that we are on the right track. “There are some times where coalitions are for consideration; however it seems unlikely in Cape Town. There are a number of towns where it does not look like there will be an outright majority, but we will look at each case by case,” Herron said.