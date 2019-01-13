Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's newly established 'GOOD' party has finalised its registration as a political party with the IEC. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's newly established "GOOD" party has finalised its registration as a political party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and "excellent progress" is being made to build a base, prepare for a competitive 2019 election, and establish national leadership, she said on Sunday. "The IEC notified us this week that GOOD has been registered and that registration is now subject to a 30 day appeal period. We are now preparing for the competitive 2019 elections which we plan to contest robustly," De Lille said in a statement.

"We have opened a national head office in Goodwood in Cape Town which has become the nerve centre of our national operations. Staff and volunteers at our head office have been processing tens of thousands of membership applications and pledges of support, and we are creating a nationwide database of South Africans who enthusiastically embrace our vision and who have responded to my call," she said.

Later this coming week, GOOD would constitute its first national leadership committee (NLC), which would host a policy conference next weekend with delegates from across the country expected to attend.

"On Sunday 20 January 2019, and at the conclusion of the policy conference, we will announce the composition of our national leadership committee and the policy positions we have adopted," De Lille said.

African News Agency (ANA)