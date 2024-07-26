‘Good riddance!’ Social media reacts as corruption accused ANC MP Zizi Kodwa resigns

The political fortunes of former sports minister Zizi Kodwa took a significant knock on Thursday when he finally announced his resignation as a Member of Parliament, effective immediately. The resignation comes after mounting pressure for the corruption accused ANC MP to step aside from the role, in line with the party’s step aside resolution for public officials charged in the courts.

There were question marks raised in June when Kodwa took up his seat in Parliament, despite facing corruption charges in the courts. In May, the embattled former minister resigned as sports minister a few weeks before the May 29 elections amid his corruption probe. Kodwa, a prominent figure in the ANC sent his resignation letter to the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, which was promptly acknowledged.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a wave of reactions from the public and activist alike. The suddenness of his departure caught many by surprise, leading to widespread speculation about the reasons behind his decision. In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, ANC Veteran League leader Snuki Zikalala said they were angry as veterans that Kodwa was sworn in as an MP despite being criminally charged.

Civil society intensifies calls for Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's resignation. Studies show a decline in SA's HIV/Aids infections. ANC MP Zizi Kodwa resigns.#DailyWrap #25July2024 #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/od1yEYYzZg — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 25, 2024 On X, users expressed a mix of shock, disappointment, and curiosity. Some individuals speculated about potential scandals or political manoeuvring behind the scenes. The resignation of Kodwa from parliament has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with users criticising the ANC's handling of the situation and questioning Kodwa’s initial appointment.

User @Bruno88882 remarked: "The ANC's handling of the Zizi Kodwa issue reveals its unethical conduct. If they had any integrity, they wouldn’t have allowed him to become an MP, given his fraud and corruption trial." The way the ANC has dealt with the Zizi Kodwa matter says a lot about it’s unethical conduct

If you had any integrity you wouldn’t have allowed him to be an MP given his fraud and corruption trial — Bruno (@Bruno88882) July 25, 2024 Another user, @Maza564772651, questioned, "Why was he made a Member of Parliament knowing he was corrupt?"

Why did u let him be a member of parliement knowing he was corrupt.. — Maza (@Maza564772651) July 25, 2024 User @chrisfvz expressed relief, saying, "Good riddance. When will the rest of the corrupt ANC MPs follow?" Good riddance. When will the rest of the corrupt ANC MPs follow?

— Cvz (@chrisfvz) July 25, 2024 Similarly, @Mga325976759067 commented, "They tried to force him into Parliament, thinking people would forget, but it has backfired. Now it's embarrassing for the nation, including Zizi Kodwa. They're playing cheap politics." They tried to forcing him in Parliament thinking that people will forget, but it caught them in their doublestandard again, now it's embarrassing to mzansi nation including yena Zizi kodwa🙄![CDATA[]]>🤔they playing cheap politics those guys — Mga MK (@Mga325976759067) July 26, 2024 User @JabzinSA criticised the delay in action, stating, "They're just wasting our time. They should have accepted Zizi Kodwa’s first resignation before he was sworn in, knowing he faced corruption charges. Sometimes they can be quite dramatic."