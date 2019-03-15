Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: Morris Mac Matzen/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - One of South Africa's newest political formations, GOOD, said on Friday it supported actions taken by the country's youth to highlight the need for urgent action on climate change in South Africa as part of a global campaign. Thousands of schoolchildren were expected to strike against climate change on Friday in more than 100 countries around the world in an ongoing campaign inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg.

GOOD national policy officer Mark Rountree said the political movement, formed by former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, applauded South African youth's participation and singled out state-owned electricity utility Eskom's continued reliance on coal for criticism.

"Coal-generated electricity and the petrol in our cars we must use because of urban sprawl and the poor state of the country’s rail services are the consequences of poor government decisions," Rountree said.

"GOOD applauds the brave young people across South Africa who are calling for more renewable energy on our grid, for a reduction in carbon emissions and firm commitments to these aims."

African News Agency/ANA