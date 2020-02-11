Nelson Mandela gestures as he addresses supporters at the Cape Town City Hall after his release from 27 years in prison. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, marks the 30 year anniversary of the release of the former president. File picture: AP

Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah used the anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison to remind South Africans to uphold the values which he held dear and which would see him separated from his family for 27 years.



In a statement on the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation website, they said Mandela should be remembered for the timeless good values he shared with the world.





“Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela emerged from prison to dazzle South Africa and the world with his warmth and human values. Circumstances and priorities change over time, but good values don’t go out of fashion. We miss him. Love and blessings. Archbishop Desmond and Mrs Leah Tutu,” they said.