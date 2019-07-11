GOOD party leader and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille. Picture: GCIS.

Johannesburg - The GOOD political party on Thursday welcomed the decision made by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to not prosecute its leader Patricia De Lille. This comes after the NDPP on Wednesday found that the allegations made against De Lille by her former party the Democratic Alliance were without substance. De Lille had called the allegations "blue lies".

"The NDPP decision exposes the DA as having concocted charges against De Lille, and as having abused the criminal justice system, for the political purposes of the laptop boys who spent nearly two years plotting against her," GOOD Secretary General, Brett Herron said.

He said the DA's "house of cards" has fallen and their lies have been exposed.

"It is shameful and embarrassing that the DA abused the people of Cape Town’s trust, and sold them blue lies, to justify their conduct against De Lille who was democratically elected as the Executive Mayor of this great city," Herron said

"The fact is they had to fabricate a case against her because the real reasons are politically embarrassing for them - that they are anti-transformation and she was too busy implementing their promise to fix the apartheid spatial plan and integrate our city."

Herron said the DA had been uncomfortable with De Lille's commitment to a more just and equitable society.

However, Herron added that President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised her good work as mayor and her work to build a more inclusive society when he appointed her as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

"Slowly but surely the DA and their shenanigans will be exposed," Herron added.

"In the meantime De Lille is focused on contributing to building our country and its economy to deliver a spatially, socially and economically just South Africa."

African News Agency/ANA