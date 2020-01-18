Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister was the prime target for several ANC members at the party's National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday morning.

Ten vocal members wanted what they called "reflection on Gordhan's performance as minister", arguing that he was a disaster for the nation's state-owned enterprises.

Although the agenda item was initially contested by party chairperson Gwede Mantashe, the opposing faction didn't let go.

Leading the charge against Gordhan was NEC member Mosebenzi Zwane, who wanted to know why the ANC treated Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gordhan as "super-ministers".

Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the grievances against Gordhan later on Saturday.

NEC member Bongani Bongo who had accused Gordhan of choreographing his arrest, revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to facilitate a "unity meeting" between himself and Gordhan but the latter declined.

Gordhan was a strong Ramaphosa backer ahead of the party's elective conference in 2017. It is unlikely that Ramaphosa will act against Gordhan.

The team also wanted the resolutions of the 54th national conference to be protected, this after Mboweni took to Twitter to slam the ANC's policy on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank. 

Political Bureau