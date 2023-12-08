Gordhan confirms Dan Marokane as new Eskom CEO

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has confirmed the appointment of Dan Marokane as CEO of Eskom, ending a year-long search for the power utility’s new boss. Marokane, who previously worked as an executive at Eskom, will assume his duties before the end of March next year.

He is currently the CEO of the troubled Tongaat-Hulett. He takes up the position that was left vacant by Andre de Ruyter, who resigned in December last year. De Ruyter had made claims of massive looting at Eskom and the involvement of senior political figures in corruption. Making the announcement on Friday the Department of Public Enterprises said Marokane was a seasoned executive.

“He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates. His recent assignment is at Tongaat-Hulett where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its Group Chief Executive resigned. Marokane was a senior manager in Eskom from 2010 to 2015, holding various senior positions including head of Group Capital in Eskom. “Marokane was one of four senior managers suspended during the state capture period. He subsequently resigned and went into the private sector. Mandatory checks, which include criminal and credit checks, verification of identity, qualifications, directorships, and establishment of conflicts of interest were completed,” said the department. Eskom also said Marokane has an in-depth knowledge of Eskom’s operations as he worked there before.