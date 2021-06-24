Gordhan defends government's move to acquire a strategic equity partner for SAA

Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has defended the government's move to acquire a strategic equity partner (SEP) for SAA, saying that his department had been transparent in communicating the milestones in the process to announce the preferred SEP for the national airline. Gordhan said the announcement of the South African, blacked-owned Takatso Consortium as the preferred SEP had followed a rigorous, year-long process undertaken by the Department of Public Enterprises to identify a suitable SEP for SAA.

He said the process had commenced while SAA was under the control of the business rescue practitioners. Gordhan said that in the process that led to the selection of the Takatso Consortium as the preferred SEP, they had received more than 30 expressions of interest for SAA and its subsidiaries among other steps undertaken leading to the selection process. “There was also the appointment of a transaction adviser to independently assess the EOIs and develop a shortlist after an evaluation and the screening of each of the expressions of interest by the transaction advisor.