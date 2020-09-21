Gordhan defends Maria Ramos' role in Eskom group treasurer appointment

Cape Town - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has defended the inclusion of former Absa CEO Maria Ramos in an interview panel for the appointment of Eskom group treasurer. "The Eskom recruitment and selection process makes provision for a subject matter expert to form part of an interview panel. Ms Ramos was brought in on this basis," Gorhan said. "None of the candidates interviewed expressed discomfort or objected with the composition of the interview panel," he added. Gordhan was responding to EFF MP Omphile Maotwe, who asked for the reasons for the inclusion of Ramos on the interview panel for the position of group treasurer even though she was not an Eskom board member or its employee. Independent Media reported last month that Mandla Maleka was taking Eskom to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after he was not appointed to the position.

It was reported that Maleka had wanted to know how Ramos was allowed to sit in on the interviews and ask questions to the candidates though she was not an Eskom board member or an employee.

Maleka had acted in the post for eight months, but the power utility appointed former Edcon group chief executive Richard Vaughan on May 15.

Maotwe also enquired about the reasons that the grievance lodged regarding the interdict of the appointment of Eskom group Treasury was ignored.

She also wanted an explanation on claims that Eskom misled the chairperson of the grievance process by supplying an incorrect advert of the position.

Gordhan said the grievance was attended in line with the Eskom human resource management prescripts and the outcome was provided to the aggrieved employee.

He also said the advert that had been provided initially was the copy of the working draft.

"The error was corrected when it was posted out. There were no material differences between the working draft and the final version published."

