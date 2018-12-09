Edward Zuma. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

The two ministers who were insulted by former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, in his open letter last year said they were unaware of any apology he had issued to them. Zuma was hauled to the Equality Court in June last year by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after he penned an open letter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

In the letter, Edward called Hanekom “a white monopoly capitalist offspring - who is no better than a vile dog trained to maul a black skin”.

He described Gordhan as “one of the most corrupt cadres of the ANC who thinks African natives are no better than just being sugar cane cutters who must be forever subservient to a master like him for sustenance”.

At the time, Gordhan and Hanekom were part of the grouping in the ANC who were calling for Zuma to step down. This enraged Edward.

In a court agreement in May, the SAHRC and Edward agreed that his open letter constituted hate speech.

The court demanded that Edward issue an unconditional apology for his outburst, and also ordered him to pay a R60 000 fine.

The fine was to be split between Ohlange High School in Inanda, which was founded by the ANC's first president, John Langalibalele Dube, and Umthombo.

This week, the SAHRC returned to the Equality Court in a bid to have Edward Zuma charged for contempt of court after he failed to pay the R12 500, which was part of the fine imposed on him for his open letter.

Asked this week if Edward had apologised, Hanekom said: “We have not yet seen any apology.”

Gordhan wouldn't be drawn into commenting. However, he did confirm that he had not seen any apology from Edward.

Edward declined to comment and directed Independent Media to court documents.

In his documents filed in court, Edward apologises to the nation, saying that he was merely expressing his views and did not mean to cause any harm.

Edward also apologised to the ANC in KZN last year.

He has until January 22 to pay the outstanding balance owed in his hate speech case, or he will face the possibility of an arrest warrant for contempt of court being issued.

Sunday Independent