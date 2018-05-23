Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday stressed the need to "restore good governance" to ailing state-owned enterprises (SOE) as he announced sweeping changes to numerous SOE boards.

The minister's announcement comes weeks after he vowed to "recapture" SOEs which had been for years, milked of billions of rands by politically connected businessmen.

SOEs like Eskom and Transnet were central to state capture allegations by the Gupta family.

Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom revealed the brazen efforts taken by former executives and board members to enrich Gupta-linked companies and associates.

The minister announced new board members to Transnet, Denel as well as SA Express Airways.

He also confirmed the permanent appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom Chief Executive. Hadebe had previously been appointed on an interim basis. READ: Gordhan announces new SA Express board

Speaking at a briefing earlier, Gordhan explained that the changes were "taken to ensure that there are capable and ethical boards and competent management with high levels of integrity" at SOEs. "Currently, a number of the SOEs are experiencing financial, operational and governance challenges. This has negative spillover implications for the economy, as it means these important companies are unable to contribute to advancing development.

"The poor performance of these companies was a result of deep and widespread corruption and maladministration within the SOEs. This continued unabated at these companies until a few months ago. We are intent on reversing this situation."

He added that the new board members would be mandated to ensure good governance and transparency is restored to SOEs, maintain the necessary independence from management for effective oversight as well as rebuild the credibility and confidence in SOEs. "The boards must also investigate any allegations of corruption and ensure that, where there is evidence of malfeasance act decisively to hold the relevant individuals to account and recover any funds that were misappropriated...," he said.

The new boards are:

SA Express Airways:

1. Mmakeaya Magoro Tryphosa Ramano as Chairperson

2. Ronald Ozzy Lamola

3. Thulani Matiki Norman Kgomo

4. Thandiwe January-McLean

5. Kugan Harikrishna Thaver

6. Bongisiwe Mpondo

7. Hlengiwe Thandeka Makhathini

8. Dr. Thabi Leoka

9. Ahmed Ismail Bassa

Transnet

1. Popo Molefe as Chairperson

2. Mpho Emily Letlape

3. Louis von Zeuner

4. Ursula Nobulali Fikelepi

5. Dimakatso Catherine Matshoga

6. Ramasela Joyce Ganda

7. Prof Edward Christian Kieswetter

8. Aluwani Percy Ramabulana

9. Fholisani Sydney Mufamadi

10. Vivien McMenamin

11. Oupa Motaung

12. ratitude Ramphaka

Denel

1. Monhla Hlahla as Chairperson

2. Nonzukiso Zukie Siyotula

3. Mandla Martin Mnisi

4. Nhlanla Rigney Kunene

5. Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala

6. Temba Templeton Matanzima

7. Dr. Gloria Serobe

8. Talib Sadik

9. Susan (Sue) Rabkin

10. Dr. Sibusiso Sibisi

11. Thamsanqa Magazi

12. Hannelie Nel

13. General Siphiwe Nyanda

14. Kabelo Lehloenya

IOL