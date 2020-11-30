Gordhan, Mpofu go head to head at Zondo Commission

The cross-examination of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture turned into an argumentative battle between the minister and former Sars boss Tom Moyane’s legal counsel advocate Dali Mpofu.

In his early testimony, Gordhan said Moyane did not lay criminal charges against him but maintained his version that Moyane’s tenure at the tax authority was meant wholly or in part to pursue state capture only.

The proceedings today were characterised by bitter exchanges between Gordhan and Mpofu after the legal counsel accused the minister of not giving concise responses to his questions.

According to Gordhan, he told the commission that the differences between him and Moyane began after he was appointed as Finance Minister in 2015. He said he organised a meeting with Moyane with the view to getting information from him about the new operating model at Sars. The model was introduced by Bain Consulting Agency.

Gordhan said it led to Sars failing to collect tax and customs duties. It also dismantled many units that were responsible for the collection of duties.