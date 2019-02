Johannesburg - State Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Equality Court challenge against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was postponed on Monday, with all three applying for the matter to be moved to the High Court.

The EFF leaders told the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court that they want to challenge Section 10 of the Equality Act, which deals with hate speech. Gordhan lodged the complaint after both Malema and Shivambu spoke in public about him.