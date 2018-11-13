Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony before the commission looking into state capture has been postponed to November 19 from Thursday. Commission chairman, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said he had granted an application by Gordhan applied to move the date.

''It is important that the public know that has been a change," Zondo said.

"The order I made was in accordance with agreement that commission's legal team and Gordhan's lawyers made, included that apart from giving evidence 19th, he will be available on Tuesday 20th in case he is needed and in case a leave to cross-examine is brought forward."

Gordhan's statement was leaked and widely reported on last week, prompting Zondo to issue a statement of condemnation. He said an investigation into the incident was underway and urged media houses to desist from publishing evidence before witnesses appeared before the commission.

Evidence leader advocate Phillip Mokoena said the legal team had received two unsigned statements from ruling African National Congress chairman Gwede Mantashe, one in response to former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan's ongoing testimony and the other in response to testimonies by four banks.

Zondo agreed with Mokoena that the two statements from Mantashe needed to be signed before the commission could decide the way forward.

On Tuesday Hogan continued with her testimony on her tenure as minister overseeing state utilities such as Eskom, Transnet and South African Airways between 2009 and 2010.

