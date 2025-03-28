Government and AfriForum's farm murder statistics dispute escalates amid US tensions

AfriForum has publicly criticised Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni for allegedly misrepresenting the content of a recent meeting between the organisation and the South African Police Service (SAPS). During a cabinet media briefing yesterday, Ntshavheni expressed concern over what she described as ongoing misinformation campaigns by Solidarity, AfriForum, and their allies.

She stated that law enforcement agencies are investigating violations of South African laws related to these claims. Ntshavheni claimed that to prevent the spread of misinformation, police officials met with AfriForum, where they purportedly clarified issues surrounding the concept of "white genocide" in relation to farm murders. She further stated that AfriForum conceded that their assertions regarding farm murder statistics were misrepresented.

However, AfriForum has dismissed these claims, contending that they did not admit to any inaccuracy of the statistics in question. The organisation clarified that the March 18 meeting focused on addressing concerns over farm attacks and comparing crime statistics, rather than conceding any misrepresentation. Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson for Community Safety, attended the meeting and expressed his discontent with the minister’s statements.

“For the minister to put out such lies about what was discussed speaks volumes and is unacceptable,” Broodryk stated. “There were differences of opinion on various issues during the meeting, but both parties agreed to put the disputes aside for the time being until we can hold further meetings on this.” AfriForum also raised concerns regarding the SAPS's application of its own definition of a farm attack, emphasising the importance of accurately categorising these incidents to better inform policy and safety measures for farmers.

“We had a productive meeting with the SAPS, but it appears that the minister wants to sow division and undermine the progress that has been made by deliberately spreading lies about what was discussed during the meeting,” Broodryk concluded. The South African government and AfriForum have been at odds since the organisation began lobbying US politicians to take action against South Africa over claims of "white genocide" which experts and government officials have dismissed as misinformation. The Trump administration has reportedly started targeting South Africa, calling for the country to be isolated due to its foreign policies, particularly in relation to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

South Africa has taken legal action against Israel regarding the situation, a move that has faced strong opposition from the US and its allies. As tensions continue to rise, both AfriForum and the South African government appear poised for further confrontations as they navigate the complex issues surrounding farm safety and international relations. IOL