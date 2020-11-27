Government funding for SAA business rescue will not hurt other services, says David Mabuza

Johannesburg -The government will do all it can to minimise any adverse impact that the re-prioritisation of budget allocations to free up R10.5 billion towards national carrier SAA’s business rescue might have on other services, Deputy President David Mabuza has said.

The Presidency on Friday sent out a written copy of Mabuza’s oral response in Parliament the previous day to a question from Democratic Alliance legislator Natasha Mazzone on what steps the government would take to mitigate the negative effects of the budget cuts on social and other essential services.

“When Cabinet approved the support of R10.5 billion allocation to SAA, we did appreciate the state of our finances,” Mabuza said, adding that the delivery of social and other services, and investing in the country’s state owned enterprises such as South African Airways as crucial drivers for development “should not be seen as mutually exclusive”.

“In the contrary, funding of SAA, should be understood in line with preserving strategic and catalytic state instruments for transformation, growth, development, service delivery and employment creation,” he added.

Government departments, the deputy president said, would have to adjust spending priorities and programmes to take into account the revised baseline allocations over the next three years tabled in Parliament last month by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his mid term budget policy statement.