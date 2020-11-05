Government is clamping down on ballooning medical claims

Cape Town - Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla has said government is clamping down on ballooning medical claims with a raft of changes in the law to prevent the increase. Phaahla said on Thursday they have moved to ensure the new law would scrap the lump sum payments and use a staggered form of payment to claimants. In the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week he indicated that medical claims have moved from R97.4 billion last year to R111.5bn this year. He described this as a financial risk to the economy. "The potential liability from medico-legal claims increased from R97.4bn in 2028/19 to R111.5bn in 2019/20. The highest level of claims (38%) is in the Eastern Cape.

“Although actual payments declined slightly from R2bn in 2018/19 to R1.7bn to R1.7bn in 2019/20, this remains a considerable source of pressure on provincial healthcare budgets.

“The State Liability Bill, currently before Parliament, seeks to alleviate the problem by allowing courts to order the public sector to provide rehabilitation services to claimants in kind instead of paying private sector rates, and allowing for future costs and compensation to be paid periodically instead of as lump sums upfront," stated the MTBPS.

In the question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, Phaahla said this was unsustainable.

He said they will work with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services and the South African Law Reform Commission in dealing with the law.

He said amendments in the State Liability Bill would ensure among other things that payments were staggered instead of lump sums.

He said they would also look at other avenues like mediation.

There were a number of officials from the Justice Department and Health who were already trained on mediation.

Phaahla said the department of health was putting measures in place to mitigate the claims.

Political Bureau