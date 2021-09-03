Government looking into ’soft incentives’ to encourage Covid-19 vaccination, says Joe Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says that the government is looking at "soft incentives" to encourage vaccination, but don’t expect monetary rewards. This comes at a time when many South Africans are reluctant to get vaccinated due to fear or suspicion of its efficacy.

Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital along with Gauteng health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi and US Embassy officials, on Friday morning . Phaahla said: “The SA government is looking into "soft incentives" to encourage vaccination. It is exploring free entertainment, sports events (such as soccer games), and cultural events that people will be able to attend if they agree to be vaccinated.” “The government's priority is to convince people to come forward for vaccination voluntarily. It's not currently our priority to mandate it. But we are aware of the debate around this, and we encourage businesses to implement policies that are within the law,” he said.