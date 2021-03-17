Government must find money to support students, says Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has said government will have to find the money to support students at universities who are currently taking to the streets against funding. In the question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Mabuza said students and young people were important in the country. He said the government would have to navigate through its resources and find the money. “The country must find the necessary resources to help these young people to get to school,” he said. He said the concern by opposition MPs on the funding of students was well placed.

Students have been protesting the last few days over historical debt and other issues.

He said Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande could not be blamed for this.

He said the government would have to dig deep into its resources and find the money for the students.

A number of universities have been shut down since the protest began last Friday, but the protest intensified this week with more protests.

Nzimande told Parliament on Tuesday that the government was currently giving financial support to more than 700 000 students at universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training Colleges.

POLITICAL BUREAU