Government of National Unity Cabinet sworn in on Wednesday

The new inclusive Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet has been sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who presided over proceedings on Wednesday at Parliament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The new National Executive will constitute the seventh administration as a GNU, comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on 29 May.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Sunday evening, June 30. For the first time since the dawn of democracy in South Africa, 11 ministers and 10 deputy ministers in the new cabinet are not from the ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the ceremony. Photo: GCIS President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the ceremony.

“I have decided to appoint Paul Mashatile as the Deputy President of South Africa and now request the Chief Justice to swear him in.” Mashatile was the first of the National Executive to be sworn in. A total of 32 ministers and their deputies were sworn in.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS There were also chuckles in the audience as Ramaphosa incorrectly addressed the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, a doctor. Ramaphosa chuckled as he corrected himself and stated he would further only call on the names of the ministers to be sworn in. The auditorium also erupted in laughter as the new minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, read part of his affirmation incorrectly saying he would divulge secret matters.