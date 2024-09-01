Government pays homage to 39 SAPS officers killed on duty last year

Acting President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to the 39 South African Police Service (SAPS) officers who were killed in the line of duty during the last 12 months. On Sunday, at the SAPS Memorial Site in Pretoria, a large contingent of SAPS police officers and government officials came together at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to honour the men and women who put their lives on the line and died in the line of duty.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola were also in attendance. The families of the slain officers, including children, wives and husbands, were also in attendance, with the children sat on the grass in front of the deputy president, the minister and the top government officials. “On this National Police Commemoration Day, we have gathered to pay tribute to our fallen men and women in blue.

“These extraordinary individuals exhibited unparalleled courage and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of others, placing their own lives on the line without hesitation,” Mashatile said. The acting president said the occassion was a painful reminder not only to the families who lost their loved ones, but also to all South Africans. He said police were under attack in South Africa and criminals had become brazen in their desperate attempts to achieve their criminal intents.

Mashatile said these officers who died while protecting South Africa and her people were not just a statistic; they were husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and most of them were breadwinners in their families. “I would like to take this moment to offer my heartfelt condolences to all families. We hope that you will find comfort in knowing that their names will never be forgotten, as they are now engraved on the SAPS Wall of Remembrance here on the seat of Government, the Union Buildings,” he added. “We hope that you will find strength and comfort in the memories of your loved ones’ lives and service.”

Masemola also delivered a poignant tribute to police officers and their families. National Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: SAPS/X “As we approach the conclusion of this solemn Commemoration Day Service, we find ourselves reflecting on the immense sacrifices made by our brave colleagues,” he said. Masemola said that it was important to honour the 39 members and said that their names would be permanently inscribed on the Memorial Wall and that would serve as a lasting tribute to their courage and dedication.

The names if the men and women who lost their lives in the line of Duty. Picture: SAPS/X “They will forever remind us and future generations of the selfless and gallant heroes and heroines who gave their lives to protect and serve the people of South Africa. “It is our duty to ensure that their legacy endures,” he said Masemola also mentioned that South Africans have a responsibility to stand with the police and speak out against crime.

“We need our communities to stand with us, to speak out against crime, and to help bring those responsible for the deaths of our colleagues to justice. “In doing so, we bring comfort and closure to the families and loved ones of the 39 members we honour,” he said. “Today serves as a powerful reminder of the bravery, commitment, and selflessness of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Their courage and dedication will forever remain in our hearts.