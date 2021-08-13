Government pays tribute to former student leader Dan Montsitsi

GOVERNMENT has paid tribute to Dan Montsitsi, who was among the student leaders during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. Montsitsi died of Covid-19 complications, and tributes have been pouring in since it emerged on Friday that he had died.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said Montsitsi was part of students who fought against the apartheid regime. She said Montsitsi had fought for justice in the country and his contribution led to democracy. “Montsitsi was part of the youth of 1976 that contributed towards the realisation of a free and just society. He was known for being vocal in the fight for equal education for the youth.