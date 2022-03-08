Government promises to fix intelligence to prevent another July unrest

Cape Town - The government has promised to act swiftly on intelligence reports warning about impending instability or violence to avoid what happened in July last year when there was looting. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said while there were reports about the impending violence and looting, the response was not swift enough to prevent it.

He said they were taking measures to prevent similar action in future. ANC MPs Jerome Maake, Bulelani Magwanishe and Masefako Dikgale asked about the role and failure of intelligence during the unrest in July. “Co-ordination was one of the weaknesses highlighted by the report. We accept this weakness and have since commenced with the implementation of the recommendation of the panel. We are finalising regulations on co-ordination of intelligence and other related matters.

Based on the preceding response, particularly on exposure of our weaknesses and recommendations thereafter, we are continuing to act so as to improve the situation,” said Gungubele. MPs also asked about conflicting information from Police Minister Bheki Cele and former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo during the unrest. Cele had insisted that he did not get the intelligence report on the July unrest. But Dlodlo said the report was given to Cele.

The two repeated the same positions during the SA Human Rights Commission hearings in Gauteng into the July unrest. Gungubele said they noted the report of the expert panel, chaired by Professor Sandy Africa, that they must improve on their co-ordination in intelligence agencies. He said stability was important in the state security apparatus.

“The report of the panel of experts has exposed various weaknesses within the security services. The panel report has equally made recommendations that we are implementing with a view to improve the situation and ensure appreciation of the National Intelligence Estimate in government planning going forward, and as proposed by the Report,” said Gungubele. [email protected] Political Bureau