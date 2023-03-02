The South African government has rubbished a security alert issued by the US, warning its citizens in and those planning to travel to SA. Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said government didn’t have information that corroborated information in the US alert.

Last month, the US Embassy and Consulate in South Africa issued a security alert for American citizens to have 72 hours' worth of food, supply, water and medicine. "Prepare in advance for power outages, including contingencies for communication and water," the alert read. According to the alert, South Africa had declared a State of Disaster in response to ongoing power shortages.

"The country’s energy crisis includes sustained load shedding (controlled rolling blackouts), at varying intervals and is expected to extend beyond 2023. Load shedding currently results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country," the Embassy said. The statement added that these planned electricity outages negatively affected private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights, and hotels. "Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps and therefore fuel availability, residential security features, and food supply.

"Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash-and-grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems aren’t functioning. Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases civil unrest, throughout the country," the statement read. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday (Thursday), Gungubele said Cabinet noted the alert issued. "Government continues to monitor all areas that impact on our nation. Any concern is acted upon swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone in the country. Should there by any risk detected, the government will be the first to inform the public," Gungubele said.

