Government says has received unsolicited proposals for new airline to replace SAA
Johannesburg - The government said on Tuesday it had received unsolicited proposals from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential partners for a new national airline based on struggling South African Airways (SAA).
SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December, and its administrators earlier this month proposed a restructuring plan for which the government had to find at least 10 billion rand ($580 million) of new funds.
The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement: "Government is intent on pursuing credible proposals for investment and strategic partnerships with the private sector, as well as equity participation for employees."Reuters