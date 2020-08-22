Government seeks proposals for 2 000 MW of emergency power as Eskom woes continue

Cape Town - Government has issued a request for proposals to procure 2 000 megawatts of emergency power, a step needed to help plug a severe energy shortage, the department of energy said on Saturday.

State-owned power utility Eskom has been forced to cut power regularly, hobbling economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised country as unreliable coal-fired plants struggle to generate enough electricity to meet demand.

Scheduled blackouts, known as load shedding, have resumed as South Africa has eased strict lockdown restrictions to contain the new coronavirus and has re-opened power-hungry industries, such as mining, in a bid to kick-start a weak economy.

During load shedding, which is meant to protect the national power grid from complete collapse, residents and businesses are typically left without electricity for a couple of hours at a time.

In December, the government issued a request for information (RFI) to source between 2 000 and 3 000 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity to be connected in the shortest time, at the least cost.