Government to end the National State of Disaster ‘in due course’ – Dlamini Zuma

Johannesburg - The government is on course to end the National State of Disaster but new measures to deal with post-Covid-19 would be put in place to deal with more infections and the rehabilitation of affected people. This was revealed by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, when she addressed the media in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Dlamini Zuma said the government has published a new gazette aimed at ending the disaster which has plagued the country for the past two years. According to Dlamini Zuma, the government gave the public 48 hours to comment on its proposed Cabinet decision to end the National State of Disaster and to introduce new measures to deal with post-pandemic effects. She said their decision followed a special Cabinet meeting on Monday night.

Dlamini Zuma said the new regulations would be gazetted from Tuesday evening and citizens would have 48 hours to comment, which would allow the government to assess the comments and make a final decision on ending the National State of Disaster. TWO YEARS OF COVID-19 The government gazette was published last night.

She indicated that such a decision would likely be made before May 5 – which meant another extension was looming which would likely now be postponed for less than 30 days. Detailing some of the regulations to be retained in a post-Covid-19 pandemic, Dlamini Zuma said the wearing of masks at indoor gatherings would still remain mandatory except for children under the age of 6. “Social distance will remain 1m except in schools, where it is no longer necessary. Gatherings for religious, political and restaurants remain 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 outdoors. In other instances, these venues should accommodate 50% of people unless they can provide evidence that those people are vaccinated against Covid-10. They must also produce a PCR test no older than 72 hours,” Dlamini Zuma said.

She brought some relief to millions of people who are receiving the R350 Social Relief Grants of Distress, saying the grants would continue to be given, albeit under a new law, until the government stops in March next year. “We will continue to give the people the R350 grants despite the possible end of the National State of Disaster. Our continuation with the issuing of the grants would allow our people to deal with the post effects of the pandemic. People are allowed to continue to apply for the grants and the government, especially Sassa, would consider their applications,” Dlamini Zuma said. [email protected]

