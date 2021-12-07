Government to host state memorial for the last apartheid president FW de Klerk

The government has announced a state memorial service will be held on Sunday for the last apartheid president FW de Klerk. A statement said that the service will take place at the Groote Kerk, Cape Town at 10.30am.

De Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye after his long battle with mesothelioma cancer on 11 November. His death, coupled with a video released by the FW de Klerk Foundation in which the 85-year-old has apologised for the damage caused to non-whites during the apartheid regime, sparked mixed reactions from citizens in the country. In the video which was shared moments after the foundation had announced his passing, De Klerk said his views on apartheid had changed significantly since the 1980s.

He apologised for the damage which apartheid caused to non-whites. The apology, he said, was not only in his capacity as the former leader of the National Party, but also as an individual. “Allow me in this last message to share with you the fact that since the early 80s, my views have changed completely. It was as if I had a conversion and in my hearts of hearts realised that apartheid was wrong.

“I realised that we have arrived at a place which was morally unjustifiable,” De Klerk said. He said the National Party took far-reaching measures to ensure negotiations and a new dispensation which could bring justice to all. De Klerk further mentioned that he takes pride in the country’s Constitution.

“I fully associate myself with the values and principles enshrined in our Constitution and I am deeply concerned about the undermining of many aspects of the Constitution which we perceive almost day to day. “It is my plea that the government, all parties, civil society and all South Africans should once again embrace the Constitution and interpret it in the balanced way which the Constitution demands,” said De Klerk. Less than a week after his death, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a five-day mourning period in his honour and declared that the national flag will be flown at half-mast.