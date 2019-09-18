GOOD leader and Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille has announced that they will release buildings that will be used to shelter victims of gender-based violence. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Parliament - GOOD leader and Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille has announced that they will release buildings that will be used to shelter victims of gender-based violence. De Lille told Parliament on Wednesday, during the debate on gender-based violence, that they have noted that most of the women who stay in abusive relationships do not have anywhere else to go.

Parliament is having a joint sitting called by President Cyril Ramaphosa following a spate of killings of women and children.

Crime statistics have shown that sexual offences increased by 4.6%.

De Lille said the country was bleeding because of these crimes against women and children. She said the women were under attack from men.

“We are already identifying buildings that will be for safe spaces,” said De Lille.

She said other departments would have to follow suit and release the buildings to shelter women.

