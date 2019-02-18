Nehawu general-secretary Zola Sapheth and spokesperson Khaya Xaba at a press briefing. Cosatu and Nehawu have called on government to absorb Bosasa workers after the company announced it would enter voluntary liquidation. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

Trade unions have called on government to absorb Bosasa workers after the company announced it would enter voluntary liquidation as a result of FNB and Absa closing its accounts. The company issued a statement on Monday, saying that 4500 workers would lose their jobs.

"It is with deep regret that the board of directors announces the closure of African Global Operations group of companies," the company said in a statement attributed to director Johannes Gumede.

"We received formal notification from our financial institution of the decision to distance itself from the group and as a result, the closure of all the entities bank accounts on or before 28 February 2019."

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla called on government to speedily freeze Bosasa’s assets and divide them among workers “who are the real victims of this situation”.

“These people are now going to sell their assets and likely some of them are going to be taken out of the country if government does not act speedily to make sure that does not happen,” said Pamla.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said government should employ Bosasa staff.

“All we are calling for is the integration of Bosasa workers into government on a full time basis.

“We welcome the liquidation of Bosasa, and we hopeful that all contracts that had been given to Bosasa must now be done internally,” said Xaba.

