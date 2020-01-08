Johannesburg - The ANC has called on the Basic Education Ministry to urgently implement the party’s resolution that technical and vocational schools be prioritised, to ensure pupils are ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
The ruling party and the IFP, UDM and DA raised concern about the poor quality of basic education on Tuesday, shortly before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced 2019 matric results.
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said it was disappointing that, out of the country’s 25000 schools, there were only 1500 technical schools. “Every school that we are now going to open must be a vocational school, and if it is not a vocational school, it must be a school that trains kids in creative arts and (gives them) skills,” said Dakota.
He added that the prioritising of vocational and technical schools was among the party’s last conference resolutions that needed to be implemented.
“As the ANC, we need to train more electricians, plumbers; more people to be ready for the workplace so that we can meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.