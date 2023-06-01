Government wants to cut Karpowership deal to 5 years

The government is considering reducing the deal for Karpowership from 20 years to between five and 10 years. This was based on the fact that this was an emergency project and it would intervene while the country tries to resolve the energy crisis.

The head of project management in the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, said there has been a delay in the roll-out for Karpowership. Dicks said this week, during a media briefing, that there were already discussions at the National Energy Crisis Committee about having shorter contracts for Karpowership instead of the 20-year term. He said the possibility was whether the contracts would be for five years or 10 years.

But there were other delays caused by an environmental impact assessment that had not been received yet. In February, the minister of transport gave approval for the Karpowership to dock in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, Ngqura in the Eastern Cape and Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape. President Cyril Ramaphosa said recently that power ships were needed because of the energy crisis.

It would be an important intervention while the government tries to fix Eskom’s power stations and get more megawatts on the grid. Dicks said the power ships projects had not yet been finalised. “On the power ships project, that of course is still not finalised, largely because there are significant delays in not receiving the environmental impact assessment. That is quite critical because there is an important part of any of those investments because of the impact they may have on the environment. These projects are intended to be allocated at Saldanha, Ngqura and Richards Bay. The condition of proceeding with that is that it receives all permitting and authorisation.