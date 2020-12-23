Government will address Struggle veterans’ demands, says Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Struggle veterans who fought against apartheid that the issues they have raised with the government regarding social and economic support will be addressed, his office said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa made the commitment on Tuesday during a meeting of a task team set up to deal with matters related to military veterans’ benefits, the Presidency said in a statement.

“A country that does not look after its military veterans, who sacrificed to help all South Africans to attain freedom, is a country with no appreciation of its foundation and past, and therefore a country with no future,” it quoted Ramaphosa as saying.

The president said the veterans presented their grievances in a “constructive, principled manner” and assured them they would be resolved.

In November, a group of military veterans marched to the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria which house the Presidency, to hand over a list of demands to Ramaphosa including compensation for the sacrifices they made during the fight against white apartheid rule.